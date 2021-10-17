J&K: Two non-locals killed in targeted attack in Kulgam

NEW DELHI: Two non-local labourers were shot dead and another injured in Wanpoh area of J&K’s Kulgam on Sunday when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire targeting civilians.

According to officials, the militants barged into the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately.

The victims were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev. Chunchun Reshi Dev, who was injured in the attack, has been rushed to the hospital. All three belong to Bihar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search to nab the culprits.

Please share this news







