Leopard mauls 65-yr-old woman to death, feared to have turned maneater

Udaipur : A leopard mauled a 65-year old woman to death near Mudi village under Gogunda police station limits of Udaipur district on Monday. The woman’s mutilated body was found deep inside the forest area on Tuesday morning. Some parts of the body had been eaten and hence villagers fear the leopard to have turned a maneater and that it may strike again. They asked the forest officials to trap the beast soon or else, they claimed more casualties may take place.

ACF Devendra Tiwari said Navli Bai, a resident of Mudi village had taken her goats for grazing in the woods and when she did not return home by evening, her family launched a search for herbut they could not trace her anywhere. On Tuesday, some villagers accompanied the family members and searched deep inside the jungle and found the body.

The forest team was informed which went to the spot and traced the pugmarks of the big cat. It is believed that generally leopard do not eat the human it kills but the old woman’s body seemed to have been eaten from many places and hence it is perceived that the beast pounced on the woman who was alone and dragged her body into deeper parts of the jungle and ate the body during night. The body was given to the family after autopsy, cages would be laid to catch the wild cat, an officer said.

Please share this news







