FIR against two youths for trespassing into VC’s chamber

Udaipur : A written complaint has been given against two youth at the Pratap Nagar police station on Tuesday for allegedly trespassing into the MLSU Vice Chancellor’s chamber in his absence and taking away some documents. Taking the incident seriously, three staff of the VC secretariat have been transferred while show cause notice has been issued to one of the staff.

Prof America Singh, VC of Mohanlal Sukhadia University is out of the state in connection with some academic work and hence visitors were not permitted inside his chamber.However, two youths Saurabh Singh and Kapish Jain entered inside the room and reportedly took away some documents.

They even altered with the CCTV in order to destroy the evidence. Singh said that he had been informed that some papers had been taken away; however, it would only be clear when he returned. He also said that Saurabh is not a regular student and is an outsider and severe indiscipline of this kind would not be tolerated.

