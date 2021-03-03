Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat continue to report an upsurge in COVID Daily New Cases

Several States in the country continue to report an increased number of daily new cases. 6 States, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours.

15,510 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,293. It is followed by Kerala with 3,254 while Punjab has reported 579 new cases.

87.25% of the new cases are from these six States.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs manifesting higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID cases. States/UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasized.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload is 1,68,627 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.52% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Five States account for 84% of total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49%.

21 States/UTs have reported less than 1,000 active cases. Arunachal Pradesh has reported no active cases in the last 24 hours.

15 States/UTs have registered more than 1,000 active cases.

Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states with more than 10,000 active cases, while the rest of the 13 States/UTs have between 1,000-10,000 active cases.

