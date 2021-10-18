Ircon International rises on bagging contract worth Rs 11.74 crore

Ircon International is currently trading at Rs. 47.15, up by 0.60 points or 1.29% from its previous closing of Rs. 46.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 47.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 47.40 and Rs. 46.90 respectively. So far 47663 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 54.20 on 11-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 36.45 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 47.40 and Rs. 45.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4378.10 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.10% and 23.71% respectively.

Ircon International has been appointed as Independent Engineer for Operations, Management and Development of Guwahati International Airport at the lump sum rates of Rs 11.74 crore for the period of 36 months. This work has been awarded on competitive bidding basis by Airports Authority of India.

Ircon International is an integrated Indian engineering and construction company, specializing in major infrastructure projects.

