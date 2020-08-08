India’s Total Recoveries cross 14.2 lakh, Recovery Rate continues to improve, stands at 68.32% today

Focused and effective efforts of containment, testing, isolation and treatment by the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted in increasing percentage recovery rates and steadily falling Case Fatality Rates.

Effective surveillance and improved testing network have ensured early detection of cases and consequentially leading to timely clinical management of the severe and critical cases. Compared globally, India has one of the lowest cases per million at 1469 as against the global average of 2425.

Coordinated implementation of “Test Track Treat” strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has ensured that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has continued to fall progressively. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.04% today.

With focused efforts to reduce mortalities due to COVID-19, India has registered one of the lowest deaths per million at 30 as compared to the global average of 91 deaths per million.

There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.32%.

The active cases, which are the actual case load for India at 6,19,088 today account for 29.64% of total positive cases. These are under medical supervision either at hospitals or in home isolation.

Expanded diagnostic lab network & facilitation for easy testing across the country has resulted in India testing total of 2,33,87,171 samples for COVID-19 infection. 5,98,778 tests were conducted in last 24 hours. The Tests Per Million has seen a sharp increase to 16947 today.

A key factor in this widespread testing is the continuously expanding network of diagnostic labs. With 936 labs in the government sector and 460 private labs, India has 1396 labs for COVID-19 testing. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 711 (Govt: 428 + Private: 283)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 574 (Govt: 476 + Private: 98)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 111 (Govt: 32 + Private: 79)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.