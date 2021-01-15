In Udaipur, biker dies as Chinese majha slits his throat

Udaipur : A 22-year-old youth riding his bike lost his life after he came in contact with a Chinese ‘manjha’ (thread used for flying kites) that slit his throat in Kherwada of Udaipur district. The incident occurred on Thursday noon when the victim, identified as Laksh son of Ashok Kumar Suthar, was on his bike riding on the highway near Naya Gaon area of Kherwada settlement.

“Lakshya and his friend were on the bike and as they reached near hotel Bhagyodaya , he came in contact with a glass coated Chinese manjha and collapsed. blood oozed out from his body and his throat was found deeply cut. He was taken to the CHC where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said. The pillion rider who tried to hold the manjha , sustained injury on his thumb. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, many people were flying kites on the terraces of buildings and plain ground.

One of the kites tied with the Chinese manjha caught the young biker. Eye witnesses said the riders couldn’t see the thread due to the sunlight. The body was shifted to mortuary, Police said, the victim’s father works in Kuwait and hence, his brother and uncle claimed the body. Police team led by SHO Shyam Singh Charan from Kherwada station went to the spot and took details of the incident. Police said a case has been registered against unidentified person.

The sale of Chinese manja is banned by the state government and recently too, the home department had directed the district magistrates to check stocking and sale of the deadly plastic thread used for flying kites specially on Makar Sankranti.

