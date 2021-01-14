Ageless beauty Salma Hayek ups the glam quotient with her bikini pictures

Mexican and American actress Salma Hayek, who was seen in movies like ‘Grown Ups’, ‘Puss in Boots’, ‘Grown Ups 2’, ‘Tale of Tales’ and ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’, is raising temperatures on social media with her stunning pictures from her beach vacation.

Salma, who looked glamorous in leopard print one-piece, wrote, “Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam 🏖” She never fails to wow her fans with her impressive style statements. During an interview, she said, “The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves.” Salma continued, “I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.” She has been working really hard to look half her age. Earlier, Salma was in news when she said that change for

women in Hollywood already was happening. Bold Salma never fails to raise her voice against several social issues. She also felt that the #MeToo movement has led to unprecedented progress in demanding respect for women in the workplace, but that change needs to be reflected in their pay cheques. (photo: Instagram)

Please share this news







