In a first, Saudi Arabia government releases high-resolution pictures of holy ‘Black Stone’ in Mecca

In a historic development, Saudi Arabia government has released several high-resolution pictures of an ancient religious stone ‘al-Hajar al-Aswad’, or the ‘Black Stone’ in Mecca.

These pictures of holy ‘Black Stone’ are up to 49,000 megapixels in size and according to General Presidency for the Affairs of the Saudi Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque it took more than 50 hours to photograph and develop these photos.

The technique of focus stacking was used to click 1,050 photos of the holy stone. The CNN report said that the General Presidency worked with the Two Holy Mosques’ engineering agency while the holy stone was photographed for seven hours.

