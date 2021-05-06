Govt. of India has so far provided more than 17.02 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost

The Government of India is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a “Whole of Government” approach. In addition to Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since 28th April. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 94.47 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

