Ambuja Cements gains on commissioning oxygen generating plant in Gujarat

Ambuja Cements is currently trading at Rs. 311.45, up by 0.25 points or 0.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 311.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 314.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 316.15 and Rs. 310.20 respectively. So far 75726 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 329.90 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 164.50 on 06-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 319.85 and Rs. 301.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 61882.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.29%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 30.12% and 6.59% respectively.

Ambuja Cements has installed an oxygen generating plant at Ambujanagar Multi-Specialty Hospital, Gujarat, to support the community members and local authorities. The oxygen generating unit has a capacity of 35-40 cylinders a day at the flow rate of 10 Nm3/hr and has been set up in a record time on 2 weeks.

Ambuja Cements is engaged in manufaacturing and marketing of cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets.

