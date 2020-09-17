Illegal Occupation of Land in Cantonment Region

During the year 2018, 2019 and in 2020 (upto 31.08.2020), 7.586 acres of defence land inside cantonment under the management of Defence Estate Organization have been detected as encroached by the residents. Out of above, defence land measuring 4.11 acres have got freed from encroachment during the same period.

The illegal occupation of defence land may cause difficulties in Municipal administration viz. Providing water supply, sanitation and other municipal facilities.

The following steps have been taken to address the problem of encroachment:

Respective user Services who manage defence land are responsible for its protection, removal of encroachments and planning for its land use.

Strengthening of Defence land management by way of computerisation and digitisation of land records, Survey, demarcation and verification of defence lands and land Audit.

Regular inspection of sites under respective jurisdiction is conducted by the CEO/DEO/Station Commander as the case may be.

Issue of detailed instructions by the Government emphasising the need for ensuring vigilance, detection and prevention of new encroachments.

Court cases are being pursued to evict encroachers.

Close liaison is being maintained with revenue and civil police authorities to detect attempt to encroach upon the defence land by encroachers.

Regular patrolling is being carried out to safeguard the lands from encroachers and unauthorised construction.

Removal of encroachments on defence land under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 as well as under the Cantonment Act, 2006.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Rajendra Agrawal in Lok Sabha today.