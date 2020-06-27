Hindustan Zinc launches “Koi Bacha Rahe Na Bhookha” campaign

The campaign is aimed at improving the health & provide nutritious food to the children & the underprivileged

The project would cover five districts & 3089+ Anganwadis in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), in association with Government’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), has launched “Koi Bacha Rahe Na Bhookha” campaign – aimed at improving the health and well-being of the children in the age group of 0-6 years across 3089+ Anganwadis in Rajasthan. Through this campaign, HZL aims to break the chain of malnutrition and provide good health for children, lactating women and families, who have been severely impacted by the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the wake of this unprecedented pandemic, vulnerable communities continue to struggle for food and ration. This has impacted lactating mothers, new born and young children the most. HZL’s KBNRB program till date has touched lives of more than 17,000 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) children. About 263 Khushi workers participated in the effort voluntarily, by assisting in supplying dry ration and Take-Home Ration (THR) for 2,372 SAM & MAM children, with support from Anganwadi and ASHA team of volunteers. Another set of 9,500 vulnerable families have also been ensured with supply of dry ration. Furthermore, the Company’s partners mobilized community and as a result more than 2,500 families received dry ration support from ~300 local donors.

The project is being implemented in partnership with reputed NGOs like Gramin Avam Samajik Vikas Sanstha (Ajmer), CARE India (Bhilwara & Chittorgarh), Jatan Sansthan (Rajsamand) and Seva Mandir (Udaipur) and would cover five districts of Rajasthan. The campaign has been launched under Khushi Anganwadi programme which is a unique tri-partite Public-People initiative.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and also has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2019 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 500,000 people in 184 core villages of Rajasthan and 5 in Uttarakhand. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 79% of growing Zinc market and 95% of growing Silver market in India.