‘Hello Mommies’- A whatsapp group by lady cops to assist would-be moms in curfew areas

Udaipur : Cops are more feared and hardly trusted by the common specially during the lockdown period when videos are going viral of police exerting force to keep people indoors. However, in Udaipur , pregnant women are getting to see a compassionate side of them where cops specially the lady police officers are directly interacting to find out if the would-be-moms are facing any discomfort.

“Hello Mommies’ is the latest initiative of Udaipur police where deputy level lady officers have been assigned the task of building up communication with the expecting women in curfew bound areas specially dense colonies inside the walled city.

The idea has been mooted by additional SP (city) Gopal Swaroop Mewara and three deputy rank officers Chetna Bhati, Sudha Palawat and Prem Dhande are the administrators of the ‘Hello Mommies’ group. ” We are identifying expecting women in various colonies of the curfew bound areas mainly under Surajpole, Ghantaghar, Ambamata and other police stations of the city.

Beat constables and jawan on each checkpost have been asked to prepare a list of their respective areas so that we have a database of pregnant women who might be in need of medical or other assistance even in the odd hour. We are feeding their numbers in the group so that they may reach us directly in case they require any kind of assistance during the curfew period” Bhati told Udaipur Kiran.

The patrolling jeeps are also publicising the numbers so that more women are informed of the initiative. Active women volunteers from different colonies too would be joined in the group so that they can keep the lady officers updated of any issues in the areas. DySP Prem Dhande said ” in some homes, where men have been taken to quarantine facilities, ladies and children are left with no help in getting essential items or medicines and in such situations, they can reach us. The officer said that there have been situations when women required sanitary napkins which was supplied to them through lady constables.