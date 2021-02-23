HDFC Bank rises on the bourses

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1546.35, up by 7.55 points or 0.49% from its previous closing of Rs. 1538.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1541.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1573.80 and Rs. 1541.00 respectively. So far 214342 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1641.30 on 16-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 738.90 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1641.30 and Rs. 1533.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 853429.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 61.06% and 12.95% respectively.

HDFC Bank and Red FM have jointly launched “Talent Unlocked” a month-long campaign to encourage people to showcase their talent. The campaign will run across Red FM’s stations in 57 tier 2 and 3 cities across India where it has a leading presence. There will be three rounds in this competition. In the first two rounds the city and regional winners will be selected. In the final round the national champion will emerge.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

