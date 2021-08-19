HDFC Bank launches $1 billion additional tier-I bond issue

HDFC Bank has launched its $1 billion additional tier-I (AT1) bond issue and was able to close the pricing at a level substantially lower than the initial guidance. The final closure for the five-year perpetual bond sale is yet to happen and will be announced later.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

