Consequent to the order of the Government of West Bengal, Nicco Parks and Resorts has resumed the Amusement Park and its allied operations with effect from August 18, 2021 in adherence to SOP’s and safety protocols.

Nicco Parks and Resorts is engaged in the business and operations of theme based entertainment including theme park, water park and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages.

Related

Please share this news