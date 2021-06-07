HDFC Bank deploys Mobile ATM in Patna

HDFC Bank has deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to assist customers during the restrictions in Patna city. At restricted / sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.

So far, the Bank has deployed it in Mumbai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, among others.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

