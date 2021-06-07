Hero MotoCorp reinvigorates strategy for Nigeria market

Hero MotoCorp has reinvigorated strategy for the Nigeria market. Building on its aggressive strategy to have a robust market presence, the New Delhi (India)-headquartered company also launched a new motorcycle that is developed especially for the Nigerian market.

Hero MotoCorp

The diversified Kewalram Chanrai Group is the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in Nigeria. With its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, the Group will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria.

Hero MotoCorp – along with Kewalram Chanrai Group – is aiming to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices. The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

Please share this news







