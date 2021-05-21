Gujarat minor girl raped for months in Chittorgarh ‘Got pregnant, family knows after miscarriage’

Udaipur : Father of a 15-year old girl has lodged a complaint of rape and abduction charges on 8 persons including 2 women of a family at Chanderiya police station of Chittorgarh district on Friday. The accused are inlaws of his elder daughter who was married off three years back while she still is a minor.

The complainant had approached the Chittorgarh Child Line seeking help in getting a police complaint filed under sections of the POCSO Act. After holding a counseling session with the minor, the childline authorities reported the matter to Chanderiya police station and an FIR has been registered under sections 363, 376-D of the IPC and 5,6,16& 17 sections of the POCSO Act.

The minor’s father and complainant, a resident of Ahmedabad hails from Napaniya gram panchayat of Chittorgarh but works and lives in Gujarat presently. He told the police that he has three daughters, all are minors. His second daughter was raped by his son-in-law’s 17 year old brother several times when both of the girls had gone to live in Chittorgarh in October 2020 when the eldest daughter’s mother-in-law suffered a paralytic stroke.

Father said the girls were taken back to Ahmedabad in December. One day the second daughter slipped from the stairs and when she was taken to hospital, the family knew she was pregnant. The girl told her parents that youngest brother in law raped her many times during their stay in Chittorgarh. She said the family members forced her to get intimate with the accused and threatened dire consequences if she revealed the truth to anyone. The complainant said that on May 1, they visited Chittorgarh to attend a marriage function at mother’s inlaws place.

When the complainant asked for his daughter, her inlaws said she would be sent back home after some days. The complainant told the police that the accused and his family members were dangerous and that they would harm or even kill his daughter. Childline director Bhojraj Singh Padampura said that the complainant did not disclose in the police complaint about the miscarriage but when the minor was counseled, she told about the pregnancy. Meanwhile, the police has begun investigation in the case.