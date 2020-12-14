Google outage: YouTube, Docs and Gmail knocked offline

Google applications including YouTube, email and Docs have suffered a rare service outage, with users unable to access many of the company’s services.
The outage started shortly before noon UK time, lasting more than half an hour before being restored.
Users around the world reported problems with Gmail, Google Drive, the Android Play Store, Maps, and more.
Google’s search engine, however, remained unaffected by the problems affecting its other services.
The brief outage had a significant impact on the company’s millions of users, many of whom rely on Google services for basic work apps such as email and calendars.
Users of Google Docs could continue to work if they had synced documents offline, but were unable to use any online features.
Despite the widespread outage, Google’s service dashboard initially showed no errors – before switching to red status across all services.
“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail,” the statement said, with the word “Gmail” replaced by other services.
The cause of the problem is unclear. However, during it, users were still able to access the websites’ landing pages in “incognito mode”, which does not store a log of the users’ browsing activity.
Google has been contacted for comment, but one spokesperson said they were unable to access their email during the outage.
