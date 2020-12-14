Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

Udaipur : Nayara Energy, a new-age integrated downstream energy company and Shell, the global leader in finished lubricants, announced a strategic partnership that will provide customers access toShell Lubricants’ best-in-class products,including the premium range of Ultraengine oilsat Nayara and Essarfuel stations. Nayara Energy, the fastest growing pan-India private fuel retail network, operates an extensive network of over 5,900fuel stations across the country.

According to B. Anand, CEO, Nayara Energy, “The partnership of Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants will leverage the combined strength of both brands to offer world-class products and services to cater to evolving needs of our customers across the country, while reinforcing Nayara Energy’s commitment to excellence across the value chain.’’

“We are delighted to partner with Shell Lubricants to cater to the growing need of mobility and convenience in India. This partnership will enable Nayara Energy to elevate customer experience across our extensive network in India.”,’’ added Stephan Beyeler, Chief Marketing Officer, Nayara Energy.

Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “Our customers are always at the heart of all our efforts. Our partnership with Nayara Energy is a testimony to our sharedprinciples and like-minded approach towardsdeliveringmaximum satisfaction, in line with the evolving needs of our consumers. With this partnership, we will also expand our presence in the lubricants market across India bringingour world-class technology, products and service offerings to a much larger number of consumers. There is great potential for further growth in the Indian market, especially in non-metro cities, which we intend to service through this partnership.”

Since October 1, 2020, Nayara Energy is launching new retail outlets with Nayara brand and has already unveiled over 200 new Nayara fuel stations in the country.

Please share this news







