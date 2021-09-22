Godrej Properties surges on achieving sales of Rs 575 crore in single day at launch of second phase of Godrej Woods project

Godrej Properties is currently trading at Rs. 1766.50, up by 41.25 points or 2.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 1725.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1735.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1773.10 and Rs. 1728.70 respectively. So far 31286 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1758.40 on 21-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 821.05 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1773.10 and Rs. 1601.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 48807.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.21% and 8.36% respectively.

Godrej Properties has achieved sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida. The company received an overwhelming customer response to its unique forest-themed phase named Evergreen taking total sales in the project in the past 6 months to approximately 1,140 crore.

The company has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida, making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times. Situated in Noida – Sector 43, Godrej Woods homes are set amidst a lush green development with over 600 trees. The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a cafe, rivulet, modern clubhouse, orchards, forest trail, and an elevated walkway. Sector 43 has excellent connectivity due to its proximity to the Dadri Main Road in Central Noida in addition to the access to high quality social infrastructure.

Godrej Properties is a realty firm of Godrej group and it is one of the leading real estate development companies in India based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Currently, their business focuses on residential, commercial and township developments.

