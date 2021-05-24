Godrej Industries shines despite reporting consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q4

Godrej Industries is currently trading at Rs. 573.25, up by 8.80 points or 1.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 564.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 538.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 573.85 and Rs. 535.35 respectively. So far 34527 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 610.60 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 246.30 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 585.00 and Rs. 520.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18581.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.85% and 19.95% respectively.

Godrej Industries has reported net loss at Rs 41.45 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 1.08 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 18.05% at Rs 566.97 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 480.27 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributable to owners at Rs 15.81 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net profit at Rs 26.55 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 15.03% at Rs 2785.27 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3278.04 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported net loss at Rs 107.54 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 30.81crore for the previous year. Total income of the company marginally decreased by 5.42% at Rs 1919.58 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 2029.65 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported 39.59% fall in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 334.57 crore as compared to Rs 553.81 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 15.74% at Rs 9994.77 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 11862.36 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

