Punjab & Sind Bank zooms on turning black in Q4

Punjab & Sind Bank is currently trading at Rs. 21.45, up by 1.00 points or 4.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 20.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 21.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 21.80 and Rs. 20.75 respectively. So far 140503 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 23.79 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.42 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 22.35 and Rs. 19.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8571.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 83.06%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.08% and 10.86% respectively.

Punjab & Sind Bank has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The bank has reported net profit at Rs 160.79 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 236.30 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 15.24% at Rs 1940.62 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2289.43 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank has reported net loss at Rs 2732.90 crore as compared to net loss of Rs 990.80 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank decreased by 10.76% at Rs 7876.72 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 8826.92 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

