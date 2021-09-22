Godrej industries rises on getting nod to raise Rs 750 crore through NCDs

Godrej industries is currently trading at Rs. 557.35, up by 3.45 points or 0.62% from its previous closing of Rs. 553.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 556.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 560.65 and Rs. 551.00 respectively. So far 18633 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 674.35 on 29-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 351.90 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 561.85 and Rs. 539.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18729.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.93% and 19.88% respectively.

Godrej industries has received approval for issuance of upto 7,500 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having Face Value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 750 crore on private placement basis.

Godrej industries a part of Godrej group, is India’s leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and makes more than a hundred chemicals for use in over two dozen industries.

