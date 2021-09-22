Cadila Healthcare surges as its arm inks pact with Integrace

Cadila Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 550.65, up by 4.30 points or 0.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 546.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 544.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 550.95 and Rs. 533.45 respectively. So far 183992 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 673.70 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 373.95 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 570.30 and Rs. 533.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 56080.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.22% and 9.90% respectively.

Cadila Healthcare’s wholly-owned subsidiary — Zydus Healthcare has entered into an agreement on September 20, 2021 with Integrace (Purchaser) to sell two brands viz. Mifegest and Cytolog. The said transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement, subject to customary approvals. Purchaser is a part of the portfolio companies of PE firm True North.

Cadila Healthcare is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company’s subsidiaries include Zydus Wellness, Liva Pharmaceuticals, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Technologies, German Remedies, Dialforhealth India, Dialforhealth Unity and Dialforhealth Greencross, among others.

Please share this news







