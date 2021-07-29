General Officer Commanding-In-Chief Southern Command Visits Eklingarh Military Station

Jaipur : Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command visited Eklingarh Military Station. Udaipur from 27 – 29 July 2021. Army Commander reviewed the operational readiness of the formation and exhorted all ranks to lay emphasis on operational effectiveness, tri services synergy and cooperation with sister services to gain a holistic picture of the situation for a better and effective response to any contingency. He further highlighted the requirement of integrated training to enhance the capability to fight effectively. He motivated all ranks to keep working hard and improve the overall operational effectiveness.

