Total Broad Gauge (BG) Route kilometer (RKM) Indian Railways (including Konkan Railway) is 63,631. As on 01.04.2020, 39,866 RKM have been electrified. Zone wise length of Rail line yet to be electrified are as under:
|Zonal
Railways
|Total BG RKM
|Electrified RKM
|Balance RKM As on 01.04.2020
|Central
|3853
|2928
|925
|East Coast
|2774
|2774
|0
|East Central
|3883
|3336
|547
|Eastern
|2804
|2235
|569
|North Central
|3222
|2569
|653
|North Eastern
|2994
|1738
|1256
|Northeast Frontier
|4112
|319
|3793
|Northern
|7057
|4816
|2241
|North Western
|5083
|1801
|3282
|South Central
|6058
|3744
|2314
|South East central
|2099
|1863
|236
|South Eastern
|2713
|2392
|321
|Southern
|4834
|3381
|1453
|South Western
|3566
|731
|2835
|West Central
|3010
|2525
|485
|Western
|4805
|2578
|2227
|METRO Railway
|27
|27
|0
|Konkan Railway Corporation Limited
|737
|109
|628
|TOTAL
|63,631
|39,866
|23,765
Ministry of Railways has planned for 100% electrification of Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December, 2023 as per following planning:-
|Year
|Target (RKM)
|2020-21
|6,000
|2021-22
|6,000
|2022-23
|6,500
|2023-24
|5,265
|Total
|23,765
Allocation of funds for Electrification projects are allocated Project wise not zone wise. Budget allocation of recent past and current year is as under:
|Year
|Budget Allocation
(`in crore)
|2017-18
|3,457
|2018-19
|6,302
|2019-20
|6,960
|2020-21
|6,326
To expedite electrification of railway lines in the country, various steps have been taken, including award of large size Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, better project monitoring mechanism and decentralization of powers to field units.
This information was given by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.