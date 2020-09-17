Total Broad Gauge (BG) Route kilometer (RKM) Indian Railways (including Konkan Railway) is 63,631. As on 01.04.2020, 39,866 RKM have been electrified. Zone wise length of Rail line yet to be electrified are as under:

Zonal Railways Total BG RKM Electrified RKM Balance RKM As on 01.04.2020 Central 3853 2928 925 East Coast 2774 2774 0 East Central 3883 3336 547 Eastern 2804 2235 569 North Central 3222 2569 653 North Eastern 2994 1738 1256 Northeast Frontier 4112 319 3793 Northern 7057 4816 2241 North Western 5083 1801 3282 South Central 6058 3744 2314 South East central 2099 1863 236 South Eastern 2713 2392 321 Southern 4834 3381 1453 South Western 3566 731 2835 West Central 3010 2525 485 Western 4805 2578 2227 METRO Railway 27 27 0 Konkan Railway Corporation Limited 737 109 628 TOTAL 63,631 39,866 23,765

Ministry of Railways has planned for 100% electrification of Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December, 2023 as per following planning:-

Year Target (RKM) 2020-21 6,000 2021-22 6,000 2022-23 6,500 2023-24 5,265 Total 23,765

Allocation of funds for Electrification projects are allocated Project wise not zone wise. Budget allocation of recent past and current year is as under:

Year Budget Allocation (`in crore) 2017-18 3,457 2018-19 6,302 2019-20 6,960 2020-21 6,326

To expedite electrification of railway lines in the country, various steps have been taken, including award of large size Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, better project monitoring mechanism and decentralization of powers to field units.

