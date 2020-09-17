Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Electrification of Railway Lines

Electrification of Railway Lines

Total Broad Gauge (BG) Route kilometer (RKM) Indian Railways (including Konkan Railway) is 63,631. As on 01.04.2020, 39,866 RKM have been electrified. Zone wise length of Rail line yet to be electrified are as under:

Zonal

Railways

 Total BG RKM Electrified RKM Balance RKM As on 01.04.2020
Central 3853 2928 925
East Coast 2774 2774 0
East Central 3883 3336 547
Eastern 2804 2235 569
North Central 3222 2569 653
North Eastern 2994 1738 1256
Northeast Frontier 4112 319 3793
Northern 7057 4816 2241
North Western 5083 1801 3282
South Central 6058 3744 2314
South East central 2099 1863 236
South Eastern 2713 2392 321
Southern 4834 3381 1453
South Western 3566 731 2835
West Central 3010 2525 485
Western 4805 2578 2227
METRO Railway 27 27 0
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited 737 109 628
TOTAL 63,631 39,866 23,765

Ministry of Railways has planned for 100% electrification of Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December, 2023 as per following planning:-

Year Target (RKM)
2020-21 6,000
2021-22 6,000
2022-23 6,500
2023-24 5,265
Total 23,765

Allocation of funds for Electrification projects are allocated Project wise not zone wise. Budget allocation of recent past and current year is as under:

Year Budget Allocation

(`in crore)
2017-18 3,457
2018-19 6,302
2019-20 6,960
2020-21 6,326

To expedite electrification of railway lines in the country, various steps have been taken, including award of large size Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, better project monitoring mechanism and decentralization of powers to field units.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Please share this news

Check Also

Migrants stream into new camp on Lesbos island

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved