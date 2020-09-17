Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Disposal time of public grievances improved over the last six years: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha today that the average disposal time of grievance has progressively improved over the last six years.  For example, during the COVID pandemic, the exclusive grievance redressal option made available ensured redressal of every grievance at an average disposal time of 1.4 day.

He said the Directorate of Public Grievances [DPG] in the Cabinet Secretariat has a mechanism to entertain representation from a public complainant who says he is not satisfied with the response received from the concerned Ministry/Department within a reasonable period of time.

The number of public grievances received, actually redressed and pending for redressal during the last three years are given below: –

 

Year Received Actually redressed Pending
2017 18,66,124 17,73,020 7,55,952
2018 15,86,415 14,98,519 8,43,848
2019 18,67,758 16,39,120 10,72,486

 

