Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories jumps on launching Albendazole Tablets

Dr. Reddys Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 5149.30, up by 47.95 points or 0.94% from its previous closing of Rs. 5101.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5120.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5190.00 and Rs. 5120.00 respectively. So far 25252 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5514.65 on 21-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3613.45 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5190.00 and Rs. 5021.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 85569.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.74%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.93% and 17.06% respectively.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Albendazole Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Albenza brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $27 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2020. Dr. Reddy’s Albendazole Tablets, USP are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of two.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

Please share this news







