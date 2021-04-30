Motilal Oswal Financial Services zooms on reporting consolidated net profit of Rs 448 crore in Q4

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is currently trading at Rs. 647.00, up by 17.50 points or 2.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 629.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 656.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 676.00 and Rs. 642.10 respectively. So far 40082 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 742.45 on 31-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 475.40 on 30-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 676.00 and Rs. 592.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9525.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.66%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.95% and 15.39% respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 251.84 crore for the quarter under review against net loss of Rs 109.21 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 65.30% at Rs 670.67 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 405.73 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a net profit attributed to owners at Rs 448.14 crore for the quarter under review against net loss of Rs 253.75 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 86.30% at Rs 1,143.78 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 613.96 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported around 4-fold jump net profit at Rs 712.40 crore as compared to Rs 196.80 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 67.20% at Rs 2,184.31 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1,306.39 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported around 8-fold jump in its net profit attributed to owners at Rs 1,245.45 crore as compared to Rs 183.37 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 53.51% at Rs 3,631.04 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 2,365.41 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

