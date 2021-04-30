Modi Naturals rises on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Modi Naturals is currently trading at Rs. 75.75, up by 0.50 points or 0.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 75.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 81.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 81.00 and Rs. 71.55 respectively. So far 1513 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 92.00 on 09-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 20.15 on 07-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 81.00 and Rs. 67.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 93.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.36% and 32.75% respectively.

Modi Naturals has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary namely ‘Modi Biotech’ on April 27, 2021. The company wants to expand its business activities. In this regard, the company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in India for carrying out business operations of manufacturer of spirits and related activities.

Modi Naturals manufactures de-oiled cakes, rice barn oils, other oils, and ice at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur in Punjab.

