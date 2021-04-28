Delta Corp rises on reporting 99% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Delta Corp is currently trading at Rs. 158.90, up by 2.10 points or 1.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 156.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 159.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 159.50 and Rs. 157.20 respectively. So far 22348 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 201.95 on 17-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 65.40 on 13-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 166.95 and Rs. 142.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4183.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.28%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.52% and 51.20% respectively.

Delta Corp has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported net profit at Rs 48.01 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 33.04 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 32.06% at Rs 136.44 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 103.32 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 98.93% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 57.77 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 29.04 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 13.76% at Rs 217.62 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 191.30 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 12.87% in its net profit at Rs 86.75 crore as compared to Rs 99.56 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 53.59% at Rs 228.51 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 492.35 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributed to the owners at Rs 24.10 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 185.63 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 43.68% at Rs 454.33 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 806.75 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







