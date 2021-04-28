Goldiam International surges on securing export orders worth Rs 70 crore

Goldiam International is currently trading at Rs. 377.95, up by 15.80 points or 4.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 362.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 365.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 379.95 and Rs. 360.00 respectively. So far 4717 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 394.20 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 78.65 on 04-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 370.50 and Rs. 337.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 803.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.27 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.34 % and 33.39 % respectively.

Goldiam has received confirmed additional export orders worth Rs 70 crore from its International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded designed gold jewellery and aforesaid order will be delivered within coming 100 days, with this additional orders, company’s order book crosses aggregate of Rs 150 crore as on date.

Goldiam International is into the business of manufacturing and exporting Jewellery. The company’s product line consists of varieties of designs, in Rings, Ear rings, pendants etc.

