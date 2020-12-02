CSIR-NEIST organises IISF 2020 curtain Raiser Event

The 6th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 Curtain Raiser Event is being conducted by various institutes throughout the country to popularise the scientific events among the masses. The IISF-2020 is scheduled to be held from 22 to 25 December, 2020. Keeping this in tune, the CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat conducted its Curtain Raiser Event of IISF 2020 in virtual mode today (December 01, 2020).

Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director CSIR-NEIST, in his welcome address, said that the aim of IISF is to engage the public in science and celebrate the joy of science and see how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) provide the solution to improve our lives. He further mentioned that several events viz. young scientists’ conclave, women scientists’ conclave, water segment, waste management, sanitation, vigyan yatra, traditional craft & artisans meet etc have been lined up for the main event.

IISF is the festival to celebrate science which was launched in the year 2015. It is a way to promote science & technology (S&T) and demonstrate how S &T can lead India towards a developed nation. The Director General of CSIR Dr Shekhar C. Mande urged for the maximum participation and utilize this opportunity of virtual mode to the optimum for greater involvement of the common masses in this festival. He further added that the basic motto is to take science to the people and the achievement of Indian scientists to the people.

Dr Jatin Kalita Principal Scientist and Head Research Planning Business Development Division of CSIR-NEIST elaborated about ensuing IISF 2020 to be held during 22-25 December, 2020 and underscored the success stories of the institute stating thathat more 120 technologies have been developed so far and plethora of them have been commercialized and have helped first generation entrepreneur for enhancing their livelihood and for their socio-economic development in the NE India region.

Dr Kalita said that CSIR-NEIST is whole heartedly focusing on sustainable development goals. He also mentioned that the institute is fully involved in creating scientific temperament among the students and common masses in the North Eastern Region of India through various programs like Science Motivation Program, Jigyasa Program and other extension activities. The institute recently conducted the Summer Research Training Program for the Students & researchers of the country and an overwhelming participation with more than 16,000 participants across the country during the tough time of COVID-19 Pandemic. He also requested maximum participation of people from all spheres of society to participate in the upcoming IISF 2020.

Both Dr Sastry and Dr Mande conveyed the message and good wishes conveyed by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for S&T, Earth Sciences & Health and Family Welfare . Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) was also present on the occasion.