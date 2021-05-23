COVID19 “Oxygen Concentrator Machines” become ‘life saving’ – JASOLDHAM

Udaipur. In this second wave of Covid19 Pandemic, there has been a shortage of oxygen everywhere. Keeping this in mind, 15 “Oxygen Concentrator” machines have been provided for Covid19 patients in the Government Nahata Hospital on behalf of Rani BhatiyaniMandirSansthan, Jasol. The Trust also made available -5 “Multi Para Monitor machines, 15 Table Top Pulse Oximeters and 100 Oxygen Masks – for the Nahata Hospital. In the first wave of Covid19, the Temple Trustmade a contribution of 21 lakhs in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chairman RawalKishan Singh Jasol said that “In this global fight against wuhan-Covid19 pandemic, service of the suffering humanity is service in true sense.” These “Oxygen Concentrators” will provide a lifeline for the Corona patients.He said that “In this critical time of Corona crisis, helping each other should be the first priority for all. There is no religion greater than service of humanity”, therefore, the Jasol Dham has decided to provide medical equipment for giving relief to the patients in Nahata Hospital. At this time of a global pandemic, the Temple Trust also appeals to other Donors and NGO’s in the state to come forward in the interest of common good of humanity. He said that “it becomes the moral duty of every person to render help in some form or the other to serve the needy.” NareshSoni, SDM said that “ Rani BhatiyaniMandirSansthan, Jasol has always been working for the public at large and the needy. Nahata Hospital Covid19 in-charge Dr. Balraj Singh Panwar said that “At this time when efforts are being made on war footing to save lives, it is commendable for Rani BhatiyaniMandirSansthan (Jasol Dham) to have providedlifesaving medical equipment atNahata Hospital.

The Temple Trust has also made available online darshan facilities for all the devotees on the Trust website and social media platforms. During this period, the Secretary of the Trust, Th.Gajendra Singh, Management Committee Member Th.Fateh Singh, Nagar Parishad ChairmanSumitra Jain, Dr. Yashpal Singh Dakha, Dr. G.R Bhil,Sh. Lal Singh Asada, MohanlalPanwar, Bajrang Singh, Bhopal Singh Malwa and other medical staff were present at Nahta Hospital while handing over the life saving medical equipment.

