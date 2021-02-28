Covid vax price to be capped at R250/dose at private hospitals

NEW DELHI : Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a dose of Covid vaccine, including the hospital’s user fee of around Rs 100, during the next phase of vaccination starting March 1 which will cover a large population above 60 years and those above 45 with specific co-morbidities.

As per the Centre’s letter to states and UTs, private hospitals will recover Rs 150 per person per dose as cost of vaccine and vaccination centres can charge up to Rs 100 per dose per person to account for logistics, storage and vaccinators, official sources told Udaipur Kiran.

“This arrangement will remain effective till further orders,” an official said. States can use hospitals empanelled in their healthcare plans apart from those under Ayushman Bharat and CGHS.

