Nushrratt Bharuccha makes heads turn with her new vacation pictures

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in ‘Dream Girl’, made heads turn with her stunning pictures from her beach vacation on social media. Before the COVID-19 lockdown, the diva had been breaking the internet with her striking public appearances, sadly, she also got brutally trolled several times in the past for her revealing outfits and bold pictures.

She said, “I think any choice you make and if it resonates with people or it kind of makes heads turn I guess, I don’t know how to say that (smiles)… but the fact that they are praising and liking it is really giving me a pat on the back because it makes me feel like what I like, I’m able to find a connect in a certain audience where they like to see me like that as well and I’m probably experimenting right. It just gives me a lot of more confidence to kind of do more such looks, to kind of push the envelope where I feel it and where I would like to.”

Talking about trolling, she said, “You know today social media is at such a boom and it’s not that we didn’t anticipate. It’s chaotic really, we don’t have a structure in it, and we don’t have control over it. And rightly so, I mean today everybody’s entitled to have a point of view and opinion. So there are people who like it and there are who don’t like it. Those who don’t like it definitely have the right to voice their opinions and say that ‘we don’t like it’. And I respect everyone’s opinions on it, absolutely fine no problem.

Just like I would like my opinion and voice respected as well. The fact that I’m wearing an outfit like this is also a voice of mine saying ‘this is who I want to be and this is what I want to do’ and I would like that to be respected. So honestly, I don’t get affected. I don’t even read any of the trolls and comments because I do what makes me, me and I put myself out there. It’s totally your right to like it or not like it, that’s your opinion completely.” She keeps teasing fans with her vacation pictures. (photo: Instagram)

Please share this news







