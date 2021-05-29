COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 133

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.86 Cr (20,86,12,834) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

13,36,309 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively 1,66,47,122 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 7151 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 15119 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 20352 0 4 Assam 530429 4 5 Bihar 1560880 2 6 Chandigarh 31817 0 7 Chhattisgarh 744062 2 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 29861 0 9 Daman & Diu 36237 0 10 Delhi 1003101 5 11 Goa 33622 0 12 Gujarat 1250937 15 13 Haryana 931673 40 14 Himachal Pradesh 80211 0 15 Jammu & Kashmir 170531 0 16 Jharkhand 480729 2 17 Karnataka 739437 62 18 Kerala 148825 1 19 Ladakh 19685 0 20 Lakshadweep 1883 0 21 Madhya Pradesh 1336685 0 22 Maharashtra 876476 12 23 Manipur 25635 0 24 Meghalaya 36431 0 25 Mizoram 14790 0 26 Nagaland 18596 0 27 Odisha 626855 22 28 Puducherry 14936 0 29 Punjab 435955 4 30 Rajasthan 1573307 4 31 Sikkim 10425 0 32 Tamil Nadu 881468 41 33 Telangana 69795 34 34 Tripura 54013 0 35 Uttar Pradesh 1822899 18 36 Uttarakhand 261923 2 37 West Bengal 750391 5 Total 1,66,47,122 275

The total of 20,86,12,834 include 98,44,619 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,58,839 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,54,41,200 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,47,103 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,66,47,122 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 275 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 6,44,71,232 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,03,37,925 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,81,23,297 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,85,41,222 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 98,44,619 2nd Dose 67,58,839 FLWs 1st Dose 1,54,41,200 2nd Dose 84,47,103 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,66,47,122 2nd Dose 275 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,44,71,232 2nd Dose 1,03,37,925 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,81,23,297 2nd Dose 1,85,41,222 Total 20,86,12,834

As on Day-133 of the vaccination drive (28th May, 2021), total 28,07,411 vaccine doses were given. 25,99,754 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,07,657 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 28th May, 2021 (133rd Day)

HCWs 1stDose 15,898 2ndDose 9,967 FLWs 1stDose 88,381 2nd Dose 20,863 18-44 years 1st Dose 13,36,309 2nd Dose 275 45 to 60 years 1stDose 8,28,644 2nd Dose 1,11,572 Over 60 years 1stDose 3,30,522 2nd Dose 64,980 Total Achievement 1stDose 25,99,754 2ndDose 2,07,657

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

