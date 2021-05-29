COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 133

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.86 Cr (20,86,12,834) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.
13,36,309 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively 1,66,47,122 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.
Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|7151
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|15119
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20352
|0
|4
|Assam
|530429
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1560880
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|31817
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|744062
|2
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|29861
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|36237
|0
|10
|Delhi
|1003101
|5
|11
|Goa
|33622
|0
|12
|Gujarat
|1250937
|15
|13
|Haryana
|931673
|40
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|80211
|0
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|170531
|0
|16
|Jharkhand
|480729
|2
|17
|Karnataka
|739437
|62
|18
|Kerala
|148825
|1
|19
|Ladakh
|19685
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|1883
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|1336685
|0
|22
|Maharashtra
|876476
|12
|23
|Manipur
|25635
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|36431
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|14790
|0
|26
|Nagaland
|18596
|0
|27
|Odisha
|626855
|22
|28
|Puducherry
|14936
|0
|29
|Punjab
|435955
|4
|30
|Rajasthan
|1573307
|4
|31
|Sikkim
|10425
|0
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|881468
|41
|33
|Telangana
|69795
|34
|34
|Tripura
|54013
|0
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1822899
|18
|36
|Uttarakhand
|261923
|2
|37
|West Bengal
|750391
|5
|Total
|1,66,47,122
|275
The total of 20,86,12,834 include 98,44,619 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,58,839 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,54,41,200 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,47,103 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,66,47,122 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 275 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 6,44,71,232 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,03,37,925 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,81,23,297 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,85,41,222 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|98,44,619
|2nd Dose
|67,58,839
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,54,41,200
|2nd Dose
|84,47,103
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|1,66,47,122
|2nd Dose
|275
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|6,44,71,232
|2nd Dose
|1,03,37,925
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,81,23,297
|2nd Dose
|1,85,41,222
|Total
|20,86,12,834
As on Day-133 of the vaccination drive (28th May, 2021), total 28,07,411 vaccine doses were given. 25,99,754 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,07,657 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 28th May, 2021 (133rd Day)
|HCWs
|1stDose
|15,898
|2ndDose
|9,967
|FLWs
|1stDose
|88,381
|2nd Dose
|20,863
|18-44 years
|1st Dose
|13,36,309
|2nd Dose
|275
|45 to 60 years
|1stDose
|8,28,644
|2nd Dose
|1,11,572
|Over 60 years
|1stDose
|3,30,522
|2nd Dose
|64,980
|Total Achievement
|1stDose
|25,99,754
|2ndDose
|2,07,657
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.