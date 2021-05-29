Busting Myths of Vaccination

Government of India has been supporting the efforts of States and UTs for an effective Vaccination drive under the ‘Whole of Government” approach since 16th January this year. In order to streamline the availability of the vaccine doses, Central Government has been constantly in touch with the vaccine manufacturers and has opened up different procurement options for states/UTs since May 2021.

There have been some unfound media reports on unaccounted vaccine dosesofBharat Biotech. These reports are incorrect and are not supported by full information on the matter.

The claims of Bharat Biotech having 6 Crore doses is an error of comprehension among some quarters reporting the said matter.

The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July – August 2021 i.e.increasing the production from 1 crore vaccine doses in April, 2021 to 6-7 crore vaccine dose/month in July – August. It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by Sep 2021.

This capacity augmentation of Covaxin carried out under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission COVID Suraksha was announced by the Government of India and implemented by Department of Biotechnology Govt of Indiato accelerate the development and production of Indigenous COVID Vaccines.

Vaccine being a biological product of medical importance takes time for harvesting and quality testing. This cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product. Thus increase in capacity of manufacturing too needs to be a guided process and an increase in gross production does not translate to immediate supply.

As of data compiled on 28thMay 2021 morning, Bharat Biotech has supplied 2,76,66,860 vaccine doses to Govt. of India. Out of these, 2,20,89,880 doses including wastage, have been consumed by all the States/ UTs in the ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination drive. With this, the balance available doses of vaccines with States/UTs are 55,76,980 doses. Private hospitals have also received 13,65,760 doses of Covaxin in the same month over and above what has been supplied to the GoI and the states.

In the month of May,2021 additional 21,54,440 doses of Covaxin are to be supplied. This takes the total vaccine supplied and in pipeline till date to 3,11,87,060 doses. Almost 90,00,000 doses are committed for the month of June by the Manufacturer.

Please share this news







