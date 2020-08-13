Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the month of July 2020

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is releasing Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the month of July 2020 (Provisional) in this press note. The corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for all India Rural, Urban and Combined are also being released.
2. The Price data are usually collected from selected 1114 urban markets and selected 1181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. As the various pandemic related restrictions were gradually lifted and non-essential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved. NSO collected prices from 1054 (95%) urban markets and 1089 (92%) villages during the month of July, 2020. CPIs for Sub-Groups, Groups, General CPI (R, U & C), CFPI (R, U & C) at All India level and State-wise General CPI (R, U & C) are being released for those State/UTs where responses from 70% or more markets have been received from rural and urban sector separately.
3. In view of above, final indices for the month of June 2020 and provisional indices for the month of July 2020 have been compiled by following the usual practice of bottom-up approach (aggregating from State level indices). All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e., July 2020 over July 2019), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI
|Indices
|Jul. 2020 (Prov.)
|Jun. 2020 (Final)
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|CPI (General)
|7.04
|6.84
|6.93
|6.34
|6.12
|6.23
|CFPI
|9.89
|9.05
|9.62
|8.84
|8.58
|8.72
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Jul. 2020 over Jun. 2020
|Indices
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Index Value
|% Change
|Index Value
|% Change
|Index Value
|% Change
|Jul.20
|Jun.20
|Jul.20
|Jun.20
|Jul.20
|Jun.20
|CPI (General)
|155.1
|152.7
|1.57
|153.1
|150.8
|1.53
|154.2
|151.8
|1.58
|CFPI
|155.5
|151.5
|2.64
|160.2
|156.9
|2.10
|157.2
|153.4
|2.48
Note: Figures of July 2020 are provisional.
5. Price data are collected from selected towns and selected villages by the Field Operations Division (FOD) of NSO, MoSPI. Price data are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.
Next date of release: 14th September, 2020 (Monday) for August 2020.
List of Annex
|Annex
|Title
|I
|All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June and July 2020 (P) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|II
|All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June and July 2020 (P) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|III
|General CPI for States where responses from 70% or more markets have been received from rural and urban separately, for Rural, Urban and Combined for June and July 2020 (P)
|IV
|Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for June and July 2020 (P)
Annex I
All India Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
|Group Code
|Sub-group Code
|Description
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Weights
|Jun. 20 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Jun. 20 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Jun. 20 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20 Index
(Prov.)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|(12)
|1.1.01
|Cereals and products
|12.35
|148.2
|147.8
|6.59
|152.7
|151.6
|9.67
|149.6
|149.0
|1.1.02
|Meat and fish
|4.38
|190.3
|190.8
|2.73
|197.0
|198.0
|3.61
|192.7
|193.3
|1.1.03
|Egg
|0.49
|149.4
|150.8
|0.36
|154.6
|154.6
|0.43
|151.4
|152.3
|1.1.04
|Milk and products
|7.72
|153.3
|153.5
|5.33
|153.4
|153.5
|6.61
|153.3
|153.5
|1.1.05
|Oils and fats
|4.21
|138.2
|140.1
|2.81
|132.9
|133.5
|3.56
|136.3
|137.7
|1.1.06
|Fruits
|2.88
|143.2
|146.9
|2.90
|151.8
|154.7
|2.89
|147.2
|150.5
|1.1.07
|Vegetables
|7.46
|148.9
|171.3
|4.41
|171.2
|192.2
|6.04
|156.5
|178.4
|1.1.08
|Pulses and products
|2.95
|150.3
|150.4
|1.73
|152.0
|151.3
|2.38
|150.9
|150.7
|1.1.09
|Sugar and Confectionery
|1.70
|113.2
|114.2
|0.97
|116.3
|116.8
|1.36
|114.2
|115.1
|1.1.10
|Spices
|3.11
|159.8
|160.6
|1.79
|158.8
|160.2
|2.50
|159.5
|160.5
|1.2.11
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|1.37
|142.1
|143.5
|1.13
|135.6
|136.6
|1.26
|139.4
|140.6
|1.1.12
|Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|5.56
|161.8
|161.6
|5.54
|161.7
|163.3
|5.55
|161.8
|162.4
|1
|Food and beverages
|54.18
|152.3
|155.8
|36.29
|157.0
|159.9
|45.86
|154.0
|157.3
|2
|Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|3.26
|182.4
|184.2
|1.36
|186.7
|189.3
|2.38
|183.5
|185.6
|3.1.01
|Clothing
|6.32
|154.7
|155.3
|4.72
|149.1
|150.2
|5.58
|152.5
|153.3
|3.1.02
|Footwear
|1.04
|150.0
|149.5
|0.85
|136.6
|135.4
|0.95
|144.4
|143.6
|3
|Clothing and footwear
|7.36
|154.1
|154.5
|5.57
|147.2
|147.9
|6.53
|151.4
|151.9
|4
|Housing
|–
|–
|–
|21.67
|154.7
|155.5
|10.07
|154.7
|155.5
|5
|Fuel and light
|7.94
|144.9
|146.2
|5.58
|137.1
|138.3
|6.84
|141.9
|143.2
|6.1.01
|Household goods and services
|3.75
|151.7
|152.2
|3.87
|140.4
|144.8
|3.80
|146.4
|148.7
|6.1.02
|Health
|6.83
|158.2
|158.6
|4.81
|148.1
|148.8
|5.89
|154.4
|154.9
|6.1.03
|Transport and communication
|7.60
|141.4
|143.7
|9.73
|129.3
|133.1
|8.59
|135.0
|138.1
|6.1.04
|Recreation and amusement
|1.37
|153.2
|153.0
|2.04
|144.5
|144.4
|1.68
|148.3
|148.2
|6.1.05
|Education
|3.46
|161.8
|162.4
|5.62
|152.5
|156.6
|4.46
|156.4
|159.0
|6.1.06
|Personal care and effects
|4.25
|151.2
|153.5
|3.47
|152.2
|155.3
|3.89
|151.6
|154.2
|6
|Miscellaneous
|27.26
|151.7
|153.0
|29.53
|142.0
|145.1
|28.32
|147.0
|149.2
|General Index (All Groups)
|100.00
|152.7
|155.1
|100.00
|150.8
|153.1
|100.00
|151.8
|154.2
|Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
|47.25
|151.5
|155.5
|29.62
|156.9
|160.2
|39.06
|153.4
|157.2
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for July 2020 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|Group Code
|Sub-group Code
|Description
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Jul. 19 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Jul. 19 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Jul. 19 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|(12)
|1.1.01
|Cereals and products
|138.4
|147.8
|6.79
|141.4
|151.6
|7.21
|139.3
|149.0
|6.96
|1.1.02
|Meat and fish
|164.0
|190.8
|16.34
|160.2
|198.0
|23.60
|162.7
|193.3
|18.81
|1.1.03
|Egg
|138.4
|150.8
|8.96
|142.5
|154.6
|8.49
|140.0
|152.3
|8.79
|1.1.04
|Milk and products
|143.9
|153.5
|6.67
|144.1
|153.5
|6.52
|144.0
|153.5
|6.60
|1.1.05
|Oils and fats
|124.4
|140.1
|12.62
|119.3
|133.5
|11.90
|122.5
|137.7
|12.41
|1.1.06
|Fruits
|146.4
|146.9
|0.34
|154.7
|154.7
|0.00
|150.3
|150.5
|0.13
|1.1.07
|Vegetables
|150.1
|171.3
|14.12
|180.1
|192.2
|6.72
|160.3
|178.4
|11.29
|1.1.08
|Pulses and products
|130.6
|150.4
|15.16
|128.9
|151.3
|17.38
|130.0
|150.7
|15.92
|1.1.09
|Sugar and Confectionery
|110.8
|114.2
|3.07
|111.8
|116.8
|4.47
|111.1
|115.1
|3.60
|1.1.10
|Spices
|141.7
|160.6
|13.34
|141.6
|160.2
|13.14
|141.7
|160.5
|13.27
|1.2.11
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|138.5
|143.5
|3.61
|129.5
|136.6
|5.48
|134.7
|140.6
|4.38
|1.1.12
|Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|156.7
|161.6
|3.13
|155.6
|163.3
|4.95
|156.2
|162.4
|3.97
|1
|Food and beverages
|143.0
|155.8
|8.95
|147.7
|159.9
|8.26
|144.7
|157.3
|8.71
|2
|Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|164.5
|184.2
|11.98
|167.2
|189.3
|13.22
|165.2
|185.6
|12.35
|3.1.01
|Clothing
|151.6
|155.3
|2.44
|144.7
|150.2
|3.80
|148.9
|153.3
|2.96
|3.1.02
|Footwear
|146.6
|149.5
|1.98
|131.9
|135.4
|2.65
|140.5
|143.6
|2.21
|3
|Clothing and footwear
|150.9
|154.5
|2.39
|142.7
|147.9
|3.64
|147.6
|151.9
|2.91
|4
|Housing
|–
|–
|–
|150.6
|155.5
|3.25
|150.6
|155.5
|3.25
|5
|Fuel and light
|146.8
|146.2
|-0.41
|127.0
|138.3
|8.90
|139.3
|143.2
|2.80
|6.1.01
|Household goods and services
|150.0
|152.2
|1.47
|137.7
|144.8
|5.16
|144.2
|148.7
|3.12
|6.1.02
|Health
|152.2
|158.6
|4.20
|140.8
|148.8
|5.68
|147.9
|154.9
|4.73
|6.1.03
|Transport and communication
|131.2
|143.7
|9.53
|120.6
|133.1
|10.36
|125.6
|138.1
|9.95
|6.1.04
|Recreation and amusement
|147.5
|153.0
|3.73
|135.0
|144.4
|6.96
|140.5
|148.2
|5.48
|6.1.05
|Education
|159.1
|162.4
|2.07
|150.4
|156.6
|4.12
|154.0
|159.0
|3.25
|6.1.06
|Personal care and effects
|136.1
|153.5
|12.78
|135.1
|155.3
|14.95
|135.7
|154.2
|13.63
|6
|Miscellaneous
|144.2
|153.0
|6.10
|134.5
|145.1
|7.88
|139.5
|149.2
|6.95
|General Index (All Groups)
|144.9
|155.1
|7.04
|143.3
|153.1
|6.84
|144.2
|154.2
|6.93
|Consumer Food Price Index
|141.5
|155.5
|9.89
|146.9
|160.2
|9.05
|143.4
|157.2
|9.62
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Weights
|Jun. 20 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Jun. 20 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Jun. 20 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20 Index
(Prov.)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|5.40
|155.7
|156.0
|3.64
|154.8
|157.9
|4.58
|155.4
|156.7
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.14
|158.8
|160.3
|0.06
|—
|—
|0.10
|158.8
|160.3
|3
|Assam
|2.63
|164.8
|163.8
|0.79
|157.0
|161.4
|1.77
|163.2
|163.3
|4
|Bihar
|8.21
|149.0
|151.2
|1.62
|149.5
|152.6
|5.14
|149.1
|151.4
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1.68
|150.9
|155.9
|1.22
|148.9
|151.0
|1.46
|150.1
|154.0
|6
|Delhi
|0.28
|148.3
|149.8
|5.64
|144.1
|149.6
|2.77
|144.3
|149.6
|7
|Goa
|0.14
|159.8
|163.3
|0.25
|149.9
|152.7
|0.19
|153.7
|156.8
|8
|Gujarat
|4.54
|147.2
|148.9
|6.82
|143.5
|145.2
|5.60
|145.1
|146.8
|9
|Haryana
|3.30
|145.7
|149.6
|3.35
|144.8
|147.5
|3.32
|145.3
|148.6
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.03
|141.8
|144.5
|0.26
|148.6
|151.4
|0.67
|143.0
|145.8
|11
|Jharkhand
|1.96
|153.1
|155.5
|1.39
|151.6
|155.6
|1.69
|152.5
|155.5
|12
|Karnataka
|5.09
|156.5
|157.7
|6.81
|158.0
|158.9
|5.89
|157.3
|158.3
|13
|Kerala
|5.50
|162.3
|164.0
|3.46
|157.5
|160.5
|4.55
|160.6
|162.8
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|4.93
|149.1
|152.6
|3.97
|151.6
|155.2
|4.48
|150.1
|153.7
|15
|Maharashtra
|8.25
|153.1
|154.7
|18.86
|146.6
|149.0
|13.18
|148.8
|150.9
|16
|Manipur@
|0.23
|0.12
|0.18
|17
|Meghalaya
|0.28
|150.3
|150.4
|0.15
|148.8
|150.3
|0.22
|149.8
|150.4
|18
|Mizoram
|0.07
|156.5
|156.0
|0.13
|146.7
|147.4
|0.10
|150.5
|150.8
|19
|Nagaland@
|0.14
|0.12
|0.13
|20
|Odisha
|2.93
|155.8
|159.3
|1.31
|149.0
|151.2
|2.18
|153.9
|157.0
|21
|Punjab
|3.31
|149.5
|151.7
|3.09
|142.5
|144.8
|3.21
|146.4
|148.6
|22
|Rajasthan
|6.63
|149.2
|152.6
|4.23
|151.0
|152.7
|5.51
|149.8
|152.6
|23
|Sikkim
|0.06
|161.9
|163.1
|0.03
|152.4
|155.9
|0.05
|158.8
|160.8
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|5.55
|158.9
|159.9
|9.20
|156.5
|158.3
|7.25
|157.5
|159.0
|25
|Telangana
|3.16
|155.0
|157.4
|4.41
|154.4
|156.4
|3.74
|154.7
|156.9
|26
|Tripura
|0.35
|169.8
|174.1
|0.14
|156.9
|157.2
|0.25
|166.5
|169.7
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|14.83
|148.8
|152.3
|9.54
|151.0
|153.3
|12.37
|149.6
|152.7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|1.06
|151.8
|153.5
|0.73
|148.0
|149.2
|0.91
|150.4
|151.9
|29
|West Bengal
|6.99
|153.4
|157.8
|7.20
|158.2
|158.2
|7.09
|155.7
|158.0
|30
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0.05
|167.8
|164.9
|0.07
|150.0
|155.0
|0.06
|158.7
|159.9
|31
|Chandigarh
|0.02
|150.6
|153.9
|0.34
|144.4
|146.3
|0.17
|144.8
|146.7
|32
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0.02
|144.4
|146.4
|0.04
|146.3
|148.7
|0.03
|145.7
|147.9
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0.02
|156.4
|158.2
|0.02
|151.4
|150.2
|0.02
|154.3
|154.9
|34
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|1.14
|158.8
|158.9
|0.72
|155.7
|158.4
|0.94
|157.7
|158.7
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0.01
|164.8
|169.0
|0.01
|157.7
|157.5
|0.01
|161.2
|163.1
|36
|Puducherry@
|0.08
|0.27
|0.17
|All India
|100.00
|152.7
|155.1
|100.00
|150.8
|153.1
|100.00
|151.8
|154.2
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- @ : Indices of Nagaland, Manipur and Puducherry have not been released following the threshold criteria mentioned in para 2 of the press release.
- — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for July 2020 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Jul. 19 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Jul. 19 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Jul. 19 Index
(Final)
|Jul. 20
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|143.9
|156.0
|8.41
|144.8
|157.9
|9.05
|144.2
|156.7
|8.67
|2
|Assam
|147.4
|163.8
|11.13
|144.6
|161.4
|11.62
|146.8
|163.3
|11.24
|3
|Bihar
|142.2
|151.2
|6.33
|142.0
|152.6
|7.46
|142.2
|151.4
|6.47
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|142.6
|155.9
|9.33
|144.1
|151.0
|4.79
|143.2
|154.0
|7.54
|5
|Delhi
|146.7
|149.8
|2.11
|144.3
|149.6
|3.67
|144.4
|149.6
|3.60
|6
|Gujarat
|141.4
|148.9
|5.30
|138.3
|145.2
|4.99
|139.6
|146.8
|5.16
|7
|Haryana
|140.4
|149.6
|6.55
|139.0
|147.5
|6.12
|139.7
|148.6
|6.37
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|140.0
|144.5
|3.21
|141.5
|151.4
|7.00
|140.3
|145.8
|3.92
|9
|Jharkhand
|145.9
|155.5
|6.58
|144.3
|155.6
|7.83
|145.3
|155.5
|7.02
|10
|Karnataka
|148.6
|157.7
|6.12
|151.1
|158.9
|5.16
|149.9
|158.3
|5.60
|11
|Kerala
|154.6
|164.0
|6.08
|150.1
|160.5
|6.93
|153.0
|162.8
|6.41
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|140.6
|152.6
|8.53
|144.5
|155.2
|7.40
|142.2
|153.7
|8.09
|13
|Maharashtra
|145.5
|154.7
|6.32
|138.9
|149.0
|7.27
|141.1
|150.9
|6.95
|14
|Odisha
|146.0
|159.3
|9.11
|142.2
|151.2
|6.33
|144.9
|157.0
|8.35
|15
|Punjab
|143.4
|151.7
|5.79
|136.7
|144.8
|5.93
|140.4
|148.6
|5.84
|16
|Rajasthan
|145.5
|152.6
|4.88
|145.1
|152.7
|5.24
|145.4
|152.6
|4.95
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|149.1
|159.9
|7.24
|148.0
|158.3
|6.96
|148.5
|159.0
|7.07
|18
|Telangana
|144.1
|157.4
|9.23
|144.7
|156.4
|8.09
|144.4
|156.9
|8.66
|19
|Uttar Pradesh
|141.8
|152.3
|7.40
|144.1
|153.3
|6.38
|142.6
|152.7
|7.08
|20
|Uttarakhand
|141.2
|153.5
|8.71
|138.6
|149.2
|7.65
|140.2
|151.9
|8.35
|21
|West Bengal
|145.5
|157.8
|8.45
|142.5
|158.2
|11.02
|144.1
|158.0
|9.65
|22
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|151.7
|158.9
|4.75
|147.2
|158.4
|7.61
|150.1
|158.7
|5.73
|All India
|144.9
|155.1
|7.04
|143.3
|153.1
|6.84
|144.2
|154.2
|6.93
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).