Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the month of July 2020

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is releasing Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the month of July 2020 (Provisional) in this press note. The corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for all India Rural, Urban and Combined are also being released.

2. The Price data are usually collected from selected 1114 urban markets and selected 1181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. As the various pandemic related restrictions were gradually lifted and non-essential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved. NSO collected prices from 1054 (95%) urban markets and 1089 (92%) villages during the month of July, 2020. CPIs for Sub-Groups, Groups, General CPI (R, U & C), CFPI (R, U & C) at All India level and State-wise General CPI (R, U & C) are being released for those State/UTs where responses from 70% or more markets have been received from rural and urban sector separately.

3. In view of above, final indices for the month of June 2020 and provisional indices for the month of July 2020 have been compiled by following the usual practice of bottom-up approach (aggregating from State level indices). All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e., July 2020 over July 2019), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Jul. 2020 (Prov.) Jun. 2020 (Final) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.04 6.84 6.93 6.34 6.12 6.23 CFPI 9.89 9.05 9.62 8.84 8.58 8.72

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Jul. 2020 over Jun. 2020

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Jul.20 Jun.20 Jul.20 Jun.20 Jul.20 Jun.20 CPI (General) 155.1 152.7 1.57 153.1 150.8 1.53 154.2 151.8 1.58 CFPI 155.5 151.5 2.64 160.2 156.9 2.10 157.2 153.4 2.48

Note: Figures of July 2020 are provisional.

5. Price data are collected from selected towns and selected villages by the Field Operations Division (FOD) of NSO, MoSPI. Price data are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 14th September, 2020 (Monday) for August 2020.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June and July 2020 (P) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June and July 2020 (P) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States where responses from 70% or more markets have been received from rural and urban separately, for Rural, Urban and Combined for June and July 2020 (P) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for June and July 2020 (P)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Jun. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 148.2 147.8 6.59 152.7 151.6 9.67 149.6 149.0 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 190.3 190.8 2.73 197.0 198.0 3.61 192.7 193.3 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 149.4 150.8 0.36 154.6 154.6 0.43 151.4 152.3 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 153.3 153.5 5.33 153.4 153.5 6.61 153.3 153.5 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 138.2 140.1 2.81 132.9 133.5 3.56 136.3 137.7 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 143.2 146.9 2.90 151.8 154.7 2.89 147.2 150.5 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 148.9 171.3 4.41 171.2 192.2 6.04 156.5 178.4 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 150.3 150.4 1.73 152.0 151.3 2.38 150.9 150.7 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 113.2 114.2 0.97 116.3 116.8 1.36 114.2 115.1 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 159.8 160.6 1.79 158.8 160.2 2.50 159.5 160.5 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 142.1 143.5 1.13 135.6 136.6 1.26 139.4 140.6 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 161.8 161.6 5.54 161.7 163.3 5.55 161.8 162.4 1 Food and beverages 54.18 152.3 155.8 36.29 157.0 159.9 45.86 154.0 157.3 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 182.4 184.2 1.36 186.7 189.3 2.38 183.5 185.6 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 154.7 155.3 4.72 149.1 150.2 5.58 152.5 153.3 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 150.0 149.5 0.85 136.6 135.4 0.95 144.4 143.6 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 154.1 154.5 5.57 147.2 147.9 6.53 151.4 151.9 4 Housing – – – 21.67 154.7 155.5 10.07 154.7 155.5 5 Fuel and light 7.94 144.9 146.2 5.58 137.1 138.3 6.84 141.9 143.2 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 151.7 152.2 3.87 140.4 144.8 3.80 146.4 148.7 6.1.02 Health 6.83 158.2 158.6 4.81 148.1 148.8 5.89 154.4 154.9 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 141.4 143.7 9.73 129.3 133.1 8.59 135.0 138.1 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 153.2 153.0 2.04 144.5 144.4 1.68 148.3 148.2 6.1.05 Education 3.46 161.8 162.4 5.62 152.5 156.6 4.46 156.4 159.0 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 151.2 153.5 3.47 152.2 155.3 3.89 151.6 154.2 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 151.7 153.0 29.53 142.0 145.1 28.32 147.0 149.2 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 152.7 155.1 100.00 150.8 153.1 100.00 151.8 154.2 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 151.5 155.5 29.62 156.9 160.2 39.06 153.4 157.2

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for July 2020 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Jul. 19 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jul. 19 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jul. 19 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 138.4 147.8 6.79 141.4 151.6 7.21 139.3 149.0 6.96 1.1.02 Meat and fish 164.0 190.8 16.34 160.2 198.0 23.60 162.7 193.3 18.81 1.1.03 Egg 138.4 150.8 8.96 142.5 154.6 8.49 140.0 152.3 8.79 1.1.04 Milk and products 143.9 153.5 6.67 144.1 153.5 6.52 144.0 153.5 6.60 1.1.05 Oils and fats 124.4 140.1 12.62 119.3 133.5 11.90 122.5 137.7 12.41 1.1.06 Fruits 146.4 146.9 0.34 154.7 154.7 0.00 150.3 150.5 0.13 1.1.07 Vegetables 150.1 171.3 14.12 180.1 192.2 6.72 160.3 178.4 11.29 1.1.08 Pulses and products 130.6 150.4 15.16 128.9 151.3 17.38 130.0 150.7 15.92 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 110.8 114.2 3.07 111.8 116.8 4.47 111.1 115.1 3.60 1.1.10 Spices 141.7 160.6 13.34 141.6 160.2 13.14 141.7 160.5 13.27 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 138.5 143.5 3.61 129.5 136.6 5.48 134.7 140.6 4.38 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 156.7 161.6 3.13 155.6 163.3 4.95 156.2 162.4 3.97 1 Food and beverages 143.0 155.8 8.95 147.7 159.9 8.26 144.7 157.3 8.71 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 164.5 184.2 11.98 167.2 189.3 13.22 165.2 185.6 12.35 3.1.01 Clothing 151.6 155.3 2.44 144.7 150.2 3.80 148.9 153.3 2.96 3.1.02 Footwear 146.6 149.5 1.98 131.9 135.4 2.65 140.5 143.6 2.21 3 Clothing and footwear 150.9 154.5 2.39 142.7 147.9 3.64 147.6 151.9 2.91 4 Housing – – – 150.6 155.5 3.25 150.6 155.5 3.25 5 Fuel and light 146.8 146.2 -0.41 127.0 138.3 8.90 139.3 143.2 2.80 6.1.01 Household goods and services 150.0 152.2 1.47 137.7 144.8 5.16 144.2 148.7 3.12 6.1.02 Health 152.2 158.6 4.20 140.8 148.8 5.68 147.9 154.9 4.73 6.1.03 Transport and communication 131.2 143.7 9.53 120.6 133.1 10.36 125.6 138.1 9.95 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 147.5 153.0 3.73 135.0 144.4 6.96 140.5 148.2 5.48 6.1.05 Education 159.1 162.4 2.07 150.4 156.6 4.12 154.0 159.0 3.25 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 136.1 153.5 12.78 135.1 155.3 14.95 135.7 154.2 13.63 6 Miscellaneous 144.2 153.0 6.10 134.5 145.1 7.88 139.5 149.2 6.95 General Index (All Groups) 144.9 155.1 7.04 143.3 153.1 6.84 144.2 154.2 6.93 Consumer Food Price Index 141.5 155.5 9.89 146.9 160.2 9.05 143.4 157.2 9.62

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Jun. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 155.7 156.0 3.64 154.8 157.9 4.58 155.4 156.7 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 158.8 160.3 0.06 — — 0.10 158.8 160.3 3 Assam 2.63 164.8 163.8 0.79 157.0 161.4 1.77 163.2 163.3 4 Bihar 8.21 149.0 151.2 1.62 149.5 152.6 5.14 149.1 151.4 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 150.9 155.9 1.22 148.9 151.0 1.46 150.1 154.0 6 Delhi 0.28 148.3 149.8 5.64 144.1 149.6 2.77 144.3 149.6 7 Goa 0.14 159.8 163.3 0.25 149.9 152.7 0.19 153.7 156.8 8 Gujarat 4.54 147.2 148.9 6.82 143.5 145.2 5.60 145.1 146.8 9 Haryana 3.30 145.7 149.6 3.35 144.8 147.5 3.32 145.3 148.6 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 141.8 144.5 0.26 148.6 151.4 0.67 143.0 145.8 11 Jharkhand 1.96 153.1 155.5 1.39 151.6 155.6 1.69 152.5 155.5 12 Karnataka 5.09 156.5 157.7 6.81 158.0 158.9 5.89 157.3 158.3 13 Kerala 5.50 162.3 164.0 3.46 157.5 160.5 4.55 160.6 162.8 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 149.1 152.6 3.97 151.6 155.2 4.48 150.1 153.7 15 Maharashtra 8.25 153.1 154.7 18.86 146.6 149.0 13.18 148.8 150.9 16 Manipur@ 0.23 0.12 0.18 17 Meghalaya 0.28 150.3 150.4 0.15 148.8 150.3 0.22 149.8 150.4 18 Mizoram 0.07 156.5 156.0 0.13 146.7 147.4 0.10 150.5 150.8 19 Nagaland@ 0.14 0.12 0.13 20 Odisha 2.93 155.8 159.3 1.31 149.0 151.2 2.18 153.9 157.0 21 Punjab 3.31 149.5 151.7 3.09 142.5 144.8 3.21 146.4 148.6 22 Rajasthan 6.63 149.2 152.6 4.23 151.0 152.7 5.51 149.8 152.6 23 Sikkim 0.06 161.9 163.1 0.03 152.4 155.9 0.05 158.8 160.8 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 158.9 159.9 9.20 156.5 158.3 7.25 157.5 159.0 25 Telangana 3.16 155.0 157.4 4.41 154.4 156.4 3.74 154.7 156.9 26 Tripura 0.35 169.8 174.1 0.14 156.9 157.2 0.25 166.5 169.7 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 148.8 152.3 9.54 151.0 153.3 12.37 149.6 152.7 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 151.8 153.5 0.73 148.0 149.2 0.91 150.4 151.9 29 West Bengal 6.99 153.4 157.8 7.20 158.2 158.2 7.09 155.7 158.0 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 167.8 164.9 0.07 150.0 155.0 0.06 158.7 159.9 31 Chandigarh 0.02 150.6 153.9 0.34 144.4 146.3 0.17 144.8 146.7 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 144.4 146.4 0.04 146.3 148.7 0.03 145.7 147.9 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 156.4 158.2 0.02 151.4 150.2 0.02 154.3 154.9 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 158.8 158.9 0.72 155.7 158.4 0.94 157.7 158.7 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 164.8 169.0 0.01 157.7 157.5 0.01 161.2 163.1 36 Puducherry@ 0.08 0.27 0.17 All India 100.00 152.7 155.1 100.00 150.8 153.1 100.00 151.8 154.2

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. @ : Indices of Nagaland, Manipur and Puducherry have not been released following the threshold criteria mentioned in para 2 of the press release. — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for July 2020 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Jul. 19 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jul. 19 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jul. 19 Index

(Final) Jul. 20 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 143.9 156.0 8.41 144.8 157.9 9.05 144.2 156.7 8.67 2 Assam 147.4 163.8 11.13 144.6 161.4 11.62 146.8 163.3 11.24 3 Bihar 142.2 151.2 6.33 142.0 152.6 7.46 142.2 151.4 6.47 4 Chhattisgarh 142.6 155.9 9.33 144.1 151.0 4.79 143.2 154.0 7.54 5 Delhi 146.7 149.8 2.11 144.3 149.6 3.67 144.4 149.6 3.60 6 Gujarat 141.4 148.9 5.30 138.3 145.2 4.99 139.6 146.8 5.16 7 Haryana 140.4 149.6 6.55 139.0 147.5 6.12 139.7 148.6 6.37 8 Himachal Pradesh 140.0 144.5 3.21 141.5 151.4 7.00 140.3 145.8 3.92 9 Jharkhand 145.9 155.5 6.58 144.3 155.6 7.83 145.3 155.5 7.02 10 Karnataka 148.6 157.7 6.12 151.1 158.9 5.16 149.9 158.3 5.60 11 Kerala 154.6 164.0 6.08 150.1 160.5 6.93 153.0 162.8 6.41 12 Madhya Pradesh 140.6 152.6 8.53 144.5 155.2 7.40 142.2 153.7 8.09 13 Maharashtra 145.5 154.7 6.32 138.9 149.0 7.27 141.1 150.9 6.95 14 Odisha 146.0 159.3 9.11 142.2 151.2 6.33 144.9 157.0 8.35 15 Punjab 143.4 151.7 5.79 136.7 144.8 5.93 140.4 148.6 5.84 16 Rajasthan 145.5 152.6 4.88 145.1 152.7 5.24 145.4 152.6 4.95 17 Tamil Nadu 149.1 159.9 7.24 148.0 158.3 6.96 148.5 159.0 7.07 18 Telangana 144.1 157.4 9.23 144.7 156.4 8.09 144.4 156.9 8.66 19 Uttar Pradesh 141.8 152.3 7.40 144.1 153.3 6.38 142.6 152.7 7.08 20 Uttarakhand 141.2 153.5 8.71 138.6 149.2 7.65 140.2 151.9 8.35 21 West Bengal 145.5 157.8 8.45 142.5 158.2 11.02 144.1 158.0 9.65 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 151.7 158.9 4.75 147.2 158.4 7.61 150.1 158.7 5.73 All India 144.9 155.1 7.04 143.3 153.1 6.84 144.2 154.2 6.93

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).