Colive Launches Gurukool to Offer Community Engagement Programmes to Students

Bengaluru : Colive, India’s leading prop-tech platform for rental accommodation, announced the launch of Gurukool, an initiative focused on college students. Gurukool is a community- building programme in which in-house competitions and contests like sports, gaming, talent shows, festive celebrations, karaoke and DJ nights are hosted. To make the programme engaging, there are clubs for like-minded people to bond and regular events hosted to socialise.

Colive offers fully-furnished rooms with chic and contemporary interiors. Colive properties have sprawling common spaces, tech-enabled safety features and an emergency response team. These are fully-managed homes with repairs and maintenance support, high-speed Internet, premium amenities and services, through the Colive App. Colive’s wide selection of premium amenities to unwind, relax and entertain residents include the cinema room to watch live sports, TV shows, movies and special screenings together. The terrace lounge with a star-gazing deck and barbecue set-up is specially designed for fun times. In the fitness room , one can sweat it out with fellow Colivers and use the PlayStation, play table tennis, foosball, darts, board games and more for a daily dose of entertainment. There is space for group study, brainstorming and socialising . The community kitchen comes fully equipped with all utilities.

Suresh Rangarajan, Founder and CEO, Colive, said, “the concept of co-living is more than just a place to crash after a day’s run. The pandemic created a push button for the sector by leveraging tech and driving the demand for all-inclusive stay facilities for students. In fact, Millennials are not looking for cheap or affordable stays anymore. They are looking for a safe and clean accommodation, uninterrupted WiFi and food. This clearly shows there is an upward swing in students getting back to cities who are also in need of accommodation. We realised the opportunity and decided to offer them more than a place to stay but to offer opportunity to socialise and engage with their peers to make the stay memorable”.

Colive recently launched another initiative called #CoLiveAndLetLive to help deserving and needy Indian and Afghan students by offering a free-stay scholarship for a semester across all Colive properties in all 4 cities of presence (Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune). Students can apply for the scholarship via the application form bit.ly/coscholarship. Upon selection, the entire semester stay will be free for these students. Only food and consumables need to be paid for every month, while the stay will be completely free.

Please share this news







