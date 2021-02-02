CoalIndia gains even after its coal production fall by 4.1% in January

CoalIndia is currently trading at Rs. 131.00, up by 1.90 points or 1.47% from its previous closing of Rs. 129.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 130.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 132.85 and Rs. 130.10 respectively. So far 534555 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 185.95 on 07-Feb-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 109.50 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 132.85 and Rs. 125.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 80454.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.13%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.73% and 5.14% respectively.

Coal India’s coal production has declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne (MT) January 2021. The company had produced 63.1 MT of dry-fuel in January last fiscal. The company’s output in the April-January period was at 453.3 MT over 451.5MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Coal India is the world’s largest coal mining company. It also produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications.

