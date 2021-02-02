Cipla gains on reporting 2-fold jump in Q3 consolidated net profit

Cipla is currently trading at Rs. 807.40, up by 1.85 points or 0.23% from its previous closing of Rs. 805.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 810.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 817.20 and Rs. 805.45 respectively. So far 151227 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 869.65 on 12-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 356.75 on 13-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 855.95 and Rs. 785.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 65186.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 36.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.05% and 23.25% respectively.

Cipla has reported 2-fold jumps in its net profit at Rs 698.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net profit at Rs 282.22 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 27.61% at Rs 3827.67 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 2999.48 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 2-fold jump in its net profit attributed to the shareholders at Rs 748.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net profit at Rs 351.03 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 18.29% at Rs 5255.63 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 4443.13 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Please share this news







