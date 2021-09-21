Cipla gains on subscribing 5% stake in Swasth Digital Health Foundation

Cipla is currently trading at Rs. 946.50, up by 7.45 points or 0.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 939.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 931.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 947.75 and Rs. 931.10 respectively. So far 56799 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 997.20 on 30-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 706.45 on 10-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 964.80 and Rs. 930.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 76035.17 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 36.72%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 41.07% and 22.21% respectively.

Cipla has subscribed to 5% equity shares (on a fully diluted basis) of Swasth Digital Health Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation. The company aims to leverage digital technologies and build healthcare tech infrastructure.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company which uses cutting edge technology and innovation to meet the everyday needs of all patients.

