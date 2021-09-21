Bigbloc Construction trades higher on the bourses

Bigbloc Construction is currently trading at Rs. 117.00, up by 1.10 points or 0.95% from its previous closing of Rs. 115.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 117.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 119.50 and Rs. 116.00 respectively. So far 4532 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 176.65 on 18-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 50.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 120.50 and Rs. 109.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 167.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.81%, while Non-Institutions held 29.19%.

Bigbloc Construction and SCG International Corporation (SCG) have signed an MoU for the purpose of marketing AAC Panels & other building materials. The company’s objective is to promote mutual growth and business expansion in global construction markets.

Under the agreement, BIGBLOC and SCG will share product knowledge, technical support, solutions designing and techno-commercial offerings in order to utilize the best of both Companies.

Bigbloc Construction is engaged in the business of manufacturing of building blocks and AAC Bricks.

