Central Government’s Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) starts its OPD services from its new campus at Rajarhat, Kolkata

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has started its OPD services from its new campus at Rajarhat, Kolkata from 19th August, 2020. The OPD services will initially cater to patients of surgical and medical Oncology and shortly basic diagnostics facilities will be made available followed by Day carechemotherapy services.

Currently, the Institute is functioning from its existing campus at S.P. Mukherjee Road,Kolkata. Named after Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute hasbeen in the service of the nation since 1950, and is a premiere centre for cancer treatment andresearch in the Eastern region of the country. Keeping in view the burden of cancers and need formore facilities for affordable and quality cancer care services, it was decided to set up a much biggerfacility in the form of second campus of CNCI at Rajarhat in Kolkata. When fully functional, secondcampus of CNCI will be a State of the Art 460 bedded cancer treatment centre, offering high qualityand affordable treatment options to the people in various specialties of oncology.

Construction of the new campus of CNCI at Rajarhat has been jointly funded by the Government of India and Government of West Bengal in the ratio of 75:25.With the OPD services starting from the new campus, the Institute will be able to cater to alarger number of cancer patients, thus ensuring improved access to affordable and quality treatmentfacilities for the people of the State and the region.