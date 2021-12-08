We all need that perfect vacation or trip once in a while to soothe ourselves from our daily toils of work, assignments, exams etc. Everyone is entitled to a nice weekend getaway or a week of doing nothing but relaxing and having fun in a foreign place where the horrors of everyday mundane life are left behind. And while we talk about amazing destinations, let’s not forget about the options that India has to offer. And of course, you can always choose to travel internationally for a vacation, but it is not necessary for your curiosities and your adventure spirit to take you outside of India when you can experience both here, within the country. So if you are planning on blowing off some steam within India, especially during the month of August where the weather gets too unpredictable, so before you commence with the cheap flight ticket booking process then here is a comprehensive list of popular or a comprehensive list of some of the best destinations you can travel to if you are planning for a trip in the month of August.

These destinations make the best out of the monsoon months in terms of beauty and tranquility; two of the main elements that make up the perfect and ideal vacation idea.

Lonavala

If you are planning a trip in August then do visit Lonavala which is a beautiful hill station in the Western Ghats. This place has many beautiful lakes, forts, dams, museums etc. which are perfect to quench the thirst of adventure and history. And the weather remains at a pleasant temperature of 29 degrees Celsius during the day and comes down to 24 degrees at night.

Panchgani

Take out a map or use google maps and trace your way towards Maharashtra, here you will find the beautiful hill station of Panchgani which was once a summer retreat for the British. It has beautiful farms, amazing view points, plateau waterfalls etc. It caters to almost everything you look for while on a vacation with the temperature being the perfect temperature of 20 degree Celsius.

Kanyakumari

If you are well versed in geography, then you will know that this is the southernmost tip of India which makes it one of the most popular tourist destinations in India and a trip here during the month of August will take you on a whirlwind of bliss, tranquility and many fun filled experiences. Here you will find many beautiful markets, flower nurseries, farms, temples etc. The temperature does not exceed 30 degree Celsius which makes it a very comfortable visit.

Mount Abu

You cannot plan a vacation in August and not visit Mount Abu in Rajasthan. The mountains and valleys are at the peak of beauty during this month and you can enjoy many activities like boat rides at the Nakki Lake, visit the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary, the Dilwara Temples and also the local markets where you can shop for ornaments, crafts, paintings etc. If you visit in the month of August, you will be blessed with pleasant weather that stays around 27 degrees Celsius during the day and 21 degrees Celsius during the night.

Wayanad

Let your curiosity take you to a quaint hill station in Kerala called Wayanad which is a very popular tourist destination in the state. It has a vast expanse of rainforest with many tea and coffee farms alongside rubber and spice plantations. It also has many places suitable for camping and trekking owing to the pleasant weather condition during this month which stays between 18 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Cherrapunji

If your travel takes you to the north eastern region of India during the month of August then you need to make a stop in Cherrapunji which is nestled on the edge of the towering Himalayas. It is covered in lush green forests, beautiful waterfalls, caves, and many other exotic places that are perfect for a romantic as well as an adventurous getaway.

Mawlynnong

This is a small village tucked away in the state of Meghalaya. It has been named as the cleanest village in Asia by Discovery India in the year 2003 which makes it one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. August brings monsoon and monsoon brings out the best of this village with flowers blooming everywhere, beautiful lakes and rivers and its living root bridges.

Jodhpur

This is the best place for a vacation with the family and also a favorable destination during the month of August. It is much known for its towering forts, royal palaces that date back to ancient and medieval times, temples and markets and its cuisine. There are also many gardens to entice your senses and also the famous Balsamand Lake and Kailana Lake. The temperature remains around 34 degrees Celsius during the day and falls to 26 degrees Celsius at night.

Dharamshala

It is located in Himachal Pradesh and it is home to many beautiful Buddhist Monasteries, temples, forts, waterfalls etc. This has the best combination of adventure and leisure; adventurous activities like white water rafting, trekking, camping, paragliding are very famous here and if you want a day of leisure and cultural experience you can always visit the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives, visit the Kangra Art Museum, the Namgyal Monastery or just take a stroll and enjoy delicious food at a local café or restaurant.

Igatpuri

Also a popular hill station in Maharashtra is Igatpuri cradled under the Sahyadri Mountain range. It is known for its water activities, trekking, camping, waterfalls, rivers, temples etc. The beauty of the lakes and waterfalls and the overall terrain reaches its peak during the monsoon season especially in August when the weather fluctuates between 21 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

So these are some of the best destinations in India if you are planning for a trip in the month of August.