‘Bigg Boss Telugu 2’ fame Samrat Reddy ties the knot with Anjana Sri Likitha

Samrat Reddy, who shot to fame with season 2 of ‘BB Telugu’, tied the knot with his lady love Anjana Sri Likitha in Hyderabad on November 04, 2020. The wedding was a private affair as it was attended by their close family members and his ‘Bigg Boss’ friends Tanish Alladi, Deepthi Sunaina and other besties. Samrat shared pictures from the wedding on social media and wrote, “Knots for life #married #taken #happymoments #mrandmrs #thankuall😘#samkilikki (sic)” Tanish and Deepthi Sunaina shared some inside pictures from the wedding in their Instagram stories. Earlier, Samrat Reddy was married to Harshita Reddy in 2015 but parted ways in 2018 due to differences. He was allegedly arrested for destroying his wife’s belongings. (All photos: Instagram)

